Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,897 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 85,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $47.61 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

