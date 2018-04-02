Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,571,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,823,000 after acquiring an additional 149,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 290,324 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 897,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 185,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on NuStar Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

NS stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,899.98, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.45. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.46 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 8.16%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

