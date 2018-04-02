Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $99.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.30 and a 1 year high of $106.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.4728 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

