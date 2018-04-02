Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 18,919 Shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWDP traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.13. 1,752,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968,610. Dow Chemical has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148,382.05, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

