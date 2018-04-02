Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 535,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

