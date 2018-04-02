Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXD) by 532.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,971,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,990,000 after buying an additional 535,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 112,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $2,391,000.

FXD stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $45.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0576 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

