Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Unilever by 5,115.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 136,128,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 133,518,453 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,515,000 after buying an additional 1,047,220 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,513,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68,436.98, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Unilever plc has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.4452 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

