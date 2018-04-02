Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News stories about Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lakeland Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2149808044065 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

LBAI stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $940.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, Director Mark J. Fredericks sold 5,200 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Marino bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,270 shares of company stock valued at $290,805. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

