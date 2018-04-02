FBN Securities Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Equities researchers at FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. FBN Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.51 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.94.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $203.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33,105.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $124.91 and a twelve month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lam Research news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,472,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $390,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,556. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/lam-research-lrcx-research-coverage-started-at-fbn-securities-updated-updated.html.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.