Dean Foods (DF) vs. Lancaster Colony (LANC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dean Foods (NYSE: DF) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dean Foods alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dean Foods and Lancaster Colony, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dean Foods 2 7 2 0 2.00 Lancaster Colony 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dean Foods currently has a consensus price target of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Lancaster Colony has a consensus price target of $153.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. Given Dean Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dean Foods is more favorable than Lancaster Colony.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Dean Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Dean Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dean Foods and Lancaster Colony’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dean Foods $7.80 billion 0.10 $61.58 million $0.80 10.78 Lancaster Colony $1.20 billion 2.81 $115.31 million $4.62 26.65

Lancaster Colony has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dean Foods. Dean Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancaster Colony, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dean Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dean Foods pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancaster Colony pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Dean Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Dean Foods has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dean Foods and Lancaster Colony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dean Foods 0.79% 11.80% 2.90% Lancaster Colony 9.84% 19.65% 15.67%

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Dean Foods on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States. It also offers juices, teas and bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 50 national, regional and local dairy brands, as well as private labels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national, local and regional licensed brands included Alta Dena, Hygeia, PET, Arctic Splash, Jilbert, Pog, Barbers Dairy, Purity, Berkeley Farms, Land-O-Sun & design and ReadyLeaf, Broughton.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt Vi's brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, Cardini's, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The company's products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.