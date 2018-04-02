Lands' End (LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lands' End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Lands' End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands' End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lands' End currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Lands' End stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $750.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.33, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.24. Lands' End has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.63 million. Lands' End had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 2.00%. Lands' End’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands' End will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands' End by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,663,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lands' End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,097,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands' End by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 349,008 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands' End by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lands' End by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc (Lands’ End) is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Company offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com. The Direct segment sells products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites, international Websites and direct mail catalogs.

