Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,710 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.08% of Lantheus worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lantheus by 189.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lantheus by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $601.98, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a negative return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy G. Healey sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $72,367.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,515.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $485,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,709 shares of company stock valued at $839,135. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

