Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €70.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.27 ($87.99).

LXS remained flat at $€62.20 ($76.79) during midday trading on Thursday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 52-week high of €74.50 ($91.98).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

