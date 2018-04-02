Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,291 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,720 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $96,099,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.04 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase set a $94.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $91.27. 45,867,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,090,797. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $702,760.06, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

