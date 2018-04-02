Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 891.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $98.22 on Monday. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $76.47 and a 12 month high of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,167.53, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, SVP Patrick Burns acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,730.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,611.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $336,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,545 shares in the company, valued at $463,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock worth $2,031,745. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Dover to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

