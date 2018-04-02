Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,490 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

IYR opened at $75.47 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.26 and a 52-week high of $83.27.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

