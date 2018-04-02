1,751 Shares in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,097.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $114.52 on Monday. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $137.66. The stock has a market cap of $7,221.52, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo raised Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

