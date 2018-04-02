Lazard (LAZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lazard have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance was backed by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company is well positioned to grow organically, driven by strength in its Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. Notably, in 2016, Lazard acquired Verus Partners and the remaining stake in MBA Lazard, to fortify its financial advisory business footprint across America. However, its dependence on local and global economic conditions for revenue generation and regulatory pressure can hurt top-line growth in the near term. Nevertheless, focus on cost management will likely enhance the company’s profitability.”

Get Lazard alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. Buckingham Research downgraded Lazard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Instinet upgraded Lazard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nomura upgraded Lazard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs upgraded Lazard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. 400,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6,820.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.86 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,886.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 15,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $810,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lazard (LAZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/lazard-laz-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.