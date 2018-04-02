LeaCoin Price Tops $0.0004 (LEA)

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, LeaCoin has traded down 27% against the dollar. One LeaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LeaCoin has a market cap of $151,885.00 and $261.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LeaCoin Coin Profile

LEA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 347,598,896 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin.

LeaCoin Coin Trading

LeaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy LeaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LeaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

