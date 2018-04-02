Lear (NYSE:LEA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.06

Media headlines about Lear (NYSE:LEA) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lear earned a news impact score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.0872608632145 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of LEA traded down $4.82 on Monday, reaching $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 349,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,458. The stock has a market cap of $12,453.17, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lear has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $202.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. research analysts expect that Lear will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $188.00 price objective on Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.72.

In other Lear news, CEO Matthew Simoncini sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $19,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,803,374.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $561,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,115 shares of company stock worth $49,699,331. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

