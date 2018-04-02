Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Receives GBX 262.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 262.57 ($3.63).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGEN shares. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 279 ($3.85) to GBX 294 ($4.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($4.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.21) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £2,512.17 ($3,470.81). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.74 ($2,269.60). Insiders have purchased 2,836 shares of company stock worth $765,477 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LGEN stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 255.80 ($3.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,973,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 241.65 ($3.34) and a one year high of GBX 279.90 ($3.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $15,620.00 and a PE ratio of 983.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.05 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.30.

WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Receives GBX 262.57 Average Target Price from Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/legal-general-group-plc-lgen-receives-gbx-262-57-average-target-price-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.