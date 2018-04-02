Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of Lennar Co. (LEN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 92,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 57,907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lennar by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3,433.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $6,146,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,143.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.21). Lennar had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Sustana sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $8,693,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,043 shares in the company, valued at $24,915,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $12,092,050 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/lennar-co-len-position-increased-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.