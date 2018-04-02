Leverj (LEV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,737.00

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Leverj has a market cap of $3.57 million and $1,737.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leverj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, Leverj has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Leverj Profile

Leverj’s genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. The official website for Leverj is www.leverj.io. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Leverj

Leverj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Leverj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leverj must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leverj using one of the exchanges listed above.

