LHC Group (LHCG) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,125.64, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $909,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

