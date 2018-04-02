Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.68. 6,906,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,853,277. The stock has a market cap of $377,412.53, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. JPMorgan Chase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

