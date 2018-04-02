Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (LEXEA) Director Robert R. Hammond Sells 1,156 Shares

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LEXEA) Director Robert R. Hammond sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $45,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Liberty Expedia stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $38.42. 638,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,797. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Liberty Expedia alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEXEA. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia by 1,524.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/liberty-expedia-holdings-inc-lexea-director-robert-r-hammond-sells-1156-shares.html.

Liberty Expedia Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Expedia, Inc (Expedia) and Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding). The Company’s segments include Bodybuilding and Expedia. Bodybuilding is an Internet retailer of sports, fitness and nutritional supplements. Expedia provides travel and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad, as well as various media and advertising offerings to travel and non-travel advertisers.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Expedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Expedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.