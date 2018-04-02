Liberty Interactive QVC Group (QRTEA) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Liberty Interactive QVC Group (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Liberty Interactive QVC Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Liberty Interactive QVC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Liberty Interactive QVC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Interactive QVC Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Interactive QVC Group $10.38 billion $1.21 billion 7.59 Liberty Interactive QVC Group Competitors $13.26 billion $261.34 million 33.49

Liberty Interactive QVC Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Liberty Interactive QVC Group. Liberty Interactive QVC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Interactive QVC Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Interactive QVC Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.71, meaning that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Interactive QVC Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Interactive QVC Group 11.64% 19.57% 6.91% Liberty Interactive QVC Group Competitors -0.91% -1,896.22% -2.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Interactive QVC Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Interactive QVC Group 1 1 8 0 2.70 Liberty Interactive QVC Group Competitors 105 500 1890 46 2.74

Liberty Interactive QVC Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.13, indicating a potential upside of 30.27%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Liberty Interactive QVC Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Interactive QVC Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Liberty Interactive QVC Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Liberty Interactive QVC Group Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc. (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc. (Evite). The Company’s segments include QVC, zulily, and Corporate and other. Evite is an online invitation and social event planning service on the Web. As of December 31, 2016, QVC marketed and sold a range of consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs distributed to approximately 362 million households each day and through its Websites, including QVC.com, and other interactive media, such as mobile applications. Zulily’s merchandise includes women’s, children’s and men’s apparel, children’s merchandise and other products, such as kitchen accessories and home decor.

