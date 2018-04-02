Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 302,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 289,197 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 168,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,726,656.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 40,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,044.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,943,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,252,923.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104,640.33, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

