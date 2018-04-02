Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Sirius XM Group earned a news impact score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1093866654787 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.16. 306,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,654. The company has a market capitalization of $13,815.76, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

