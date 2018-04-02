Liberty Tax Service (TAX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Liberty Tax Service (NASDAQ:TAX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Tax Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Liberty Tax Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Liberty Tax Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TAX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,913. The company has a market cap of $128.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Tax Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tax Service by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tax Service by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tax Service by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tax Service by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tax Service during the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/liberty-tax-service-tax-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Liberty Tax Service

Liberty Tax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.