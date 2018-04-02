Liberum Capital Lowers Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Price Target to GBX 730

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 765 ($10.57) to GBX 730 ($10.09) in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DMGT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 600 ($8.29) to GBX 500 ($6.91) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 530 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs lowered Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 601 ($8.30) to GBX 564 ($7.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 689.36 ($9.52).

Shares of LON DMGT remained flat at $GBX 646 ($8.93) during trading on Thursday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 769 ($10.62).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

