Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.21% from the stock’s current price.

KIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($20.86) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.34) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,369 ($18.91) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,495.80 ($20.67).

Get Kier Group alerts:

KIE remained flat at $GBX 934.50 ($12.91) during trading hours on Thursday. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 942 ($13.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,505 ($20.79).

In related news, insider Adam Walker bought 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 971 ($13.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.89 ($34,329.77). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,001.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kier Group (KIE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/liberum-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-kier-group-kie-updated-updated.html.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.