LIFE Trading 24.7% Lower This Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $120,626.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00700304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000458 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00168663 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030173 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE launched on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,825,020,138 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_. LIFE’s official website is token.lifelabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LIFE is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Its primary goal is to be used for charitable causes. “

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta, Tidex and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

