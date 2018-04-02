LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,821 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of LifePoint Health worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LPNT opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,831.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. LifePoint Health Inc has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.95.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. equities research analysts expect that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPNT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.12.

In other LifePoint Health news, insider David M. Dill sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Carpenter III bought 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,022.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 482,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,588,862.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

