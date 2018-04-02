Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 199.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $532,087.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can now be bought for about $72.89 or 0.01036240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX, ZB.COM, YoBit and EXX. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.01694650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007025 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015382 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001121 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023013 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, ZB.COM, YoBit, AEX and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to buy Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.