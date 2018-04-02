Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) vs. LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Head-To-Head Review

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Research Frontiers has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Research Frontiers and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Frontiers 0 0 1 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Frontiers presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 43.87%. Given Research Frontiers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Research Frontiers is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Research Frontiers and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers $1.51 million 16.08 -$2.41 million ($0.10) -10.10 LightPath Technologies $28.37 million 1.92 $7.70 million $0.38 5.58

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Research Frontiers. Research Frontiers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Research Frontiers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Research Frontiers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Research Frontiers and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers -160.08% -73.60% -65.73% LightPath Technologies 21.23% 27.07% 17.19%

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Research Frontiers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated (Research Frontiers) is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light. The Company develops and licenses its patented suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to other companies that manufacture and market either the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, lamination services, electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, or the end-products themselves, such as smart windows, skylights and sunroofs. Research Frontiers has approximately 40 companies that, in the aggregate, are licensed to serve over four SPD-Smart application areas, including aerospace, architectural, automotive and marine products. Its VariGuard business unit markets and sells SPD-Smart products directly to customers for specialty uses, such as the protection of artwork and light-sensitive documents in museums and private collections.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies. The Company also performs research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The Company’s products are incorporated into a range of applications by its customers in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors.

