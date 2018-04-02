Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

LMB traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 4,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Limbach has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth $220,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

