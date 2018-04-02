Limoneira (LMNR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMNR. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Limoneira from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,577. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $344.87, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Limoneira had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $26,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Limoneira by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 30.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

