Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Sells C$43,908.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director William Harrison sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.18, for a total value of C$43,908.00.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$70.38 on Monday. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$54.36 and a 12-month high of C$80.58.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C($0.01). Linamar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Sells C$43,908.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/linamar-co-lnr-director-sells-c43908-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation is a Canada-based diversified manufacturing company of engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. The Company operates through two segments: the Powertrain/Driveline and the Industrial. The segments are divided into four operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging and Skyjack.

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.