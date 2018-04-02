Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3203622270514 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 41,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.09, a PE ratio of 114.89 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.71 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,950.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden purchased 10,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,077,209 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,080.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

