Linde (LIN) Given a €171.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €171.00 ($211.11) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS set a €230.00 ($283.95) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €193.00 ($238.27) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($296.30) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($280.25) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €197.23 ($243.49).

LIN stock opened at €163.00 ($201.23) on Monday. Linde has a one year low of €150.10 ($185.31) and a one year high of €199.40 ($246.17).

About Linde

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. The company's Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

