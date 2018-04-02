Analyzing Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) & Its Rivals

Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) is one of 5 public companies in the “Farm machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lindsay to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lindsay alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lindsay and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lindsay Competitors 117 330 250 10 2.22

Lindsay currently has a consensus price target of $93.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. As a group, “Farm machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3.41%. Given Lindsay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lindsay is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lindsay and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay $517.98 million $23.17 million 39.25 Lindsay Competitors $7.90 billion $482.27 million 26.69

Lindsay’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lindsay. Lindsay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Lindsay pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lindsay pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Farm machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lindsay has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Lindsay has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindsay’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lindsay and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay 4.13% 9.84% 5.18% Lindsay Competitors 1.43% 9.52% 2.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Lindsay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Farm machinery & equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lindsay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Farm machinery & equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lindsay beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry. The Infrastructure Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, road marking and road safety equipment, large diameter steel tubing, and railroad signals and structures. It also manufactures and markets hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands in Europe and South Africa. It produces or markets chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems, which it sells under its GrowSmart brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.