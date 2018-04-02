LinkedCoin (CRYPTO:LKC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

LinkedCoin (CURRENCY:LKC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One LinkedCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LinkedCoin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. LinkedCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of LinkedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00702505 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00169115 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037508 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030656 BTC.

LinkedCoin Profile

The official website for LinkedCoin is www.linkedcoin.com.

LinkedCoin Coin Trading

LinkedCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase LinkedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkedCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

