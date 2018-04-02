LiteBar Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (LTB)

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One LiteBar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002787 BTC on exchanges. LiteBar has a total market cap of $175,003.00 and $181.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiteBar has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000413 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001899 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004295 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000144 BTC.

LiteBar Coin Profile

LTB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 905,975 coins. LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco.

Buying and Selling LiteBar

LiteBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

