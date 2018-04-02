Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Tops $123,827.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $123,827.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00702505 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00169115 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037508 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030656 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 558,359,944 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, YoBit, Exrates, Binance, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

