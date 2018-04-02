Litecred Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Litecred has a total market cap of $55,262.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecred has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.04453590 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052009 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00590016 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00081625 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053604 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033195 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litecred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.