LiteDoge (LDOGE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,290.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 76.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. LiteDoge has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $5,290.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00694063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00177504 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029565 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge’s total supply is 14,974,849,043 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.