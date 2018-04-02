State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,648 Shares of LivePerson (LPSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of LivePerson worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,989,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,377,000 after buying an additional 310,088 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,112,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after buying an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 124.7% in the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 479,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 266,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in LivePerson by 416.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 277,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 223,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 66.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 462,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 183,920 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $73,972.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,510 shares in the company, valued at $163,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 12,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $185,491.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,794 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $16.35 on Monday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 0.93.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

