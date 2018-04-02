Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3485567331199 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of LYG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 2,320,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,522. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $67,025.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1141 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

