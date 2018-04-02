LockChain Price Down 34.6% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockChain (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One LockChain token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00009755 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta and HitBTC. In the last seven days, LockChain has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. LockChain has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $3,802.00 worth of LockChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000740 BTC.

About LockChain

LockChain (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockChain’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockChain’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo. LockChain’s official website is lockchain.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loco is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency using the Quark algorithm. It features fast transactions through InstantX and anonymous payments through Darksend. “

LockChain Token Trading

LockChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase LockChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

